One killed in motorcycle-van accident

A motorcycle rider died on the spot and his wife sustained grave injuries after the vehicle on which they were riding was hit by a speeding van, near LMNK company Chowk, on Karmad road, this morning.

It is learnt that Madhukar Shejul and his wife Suvarna (of Naygavhan) were riding towards Karmad from Laadsawangi on the motorcycle bearing number (MH 20 CG 7251) on Friday at around 10 am. While passing through the MIDC area, a speeding van (MH 20 GQ 5606) proceeding from the railway overbridge towards the company hit the motorcycle. The accident was so severe that Madhukar was thrown away from the bike and died on the spot due to a severe head injury. However, Suvarna, who was riding a pillion, sustained grave injuries. She has been rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. After the post-mortem, the last rites upon Madhukar were performed in Naygavhan village. He is survived by a wife, old age mother, and two sons.

Madhukar’s father-in-law and mother-in-law met both met with an accident, a few days ago. Hence he and his wife were going to see them at Lukhamasla in Gevrai tehsil.

5 died in 10 days

The square near the LMNK company on Karmad Road has become an accident spot. In the last 10 days, five persons have lost their lives in different accidents. It is learnt that the Sillod-Paithan state highway road passes through Laadsawangi. Besides, there are no direction boards displayed in the MIDC area. Besides, the MIDC personnel close the road to traffic at any time for their work without any prior intimation. Hence the vehicle riders had to face hardship in going towards their destinations.