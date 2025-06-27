One killed, one critical as car rams bike near Hatnur toll plaza

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding car crashed into their motorcycle near Hatnur toll plaza on the Dhule–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway. The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Shaharwale (30), a resident of Hatnur, Kannad taluka. The injured, Arbaaz Shaikh (26), also from Hatnur, is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Anil and Arbaaz were heading towards Kannad on a motorcycle (MH-17 DA 6199) when a car (MH-14-HQ-9071) coming from the opposite direction collided with them head-on. The impact was severe, leading to Anil’s death on the spot. Arbaaz sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to GMCH. After the postmortem on Friday morning, Anil’s body was handed over to his family. A case has been registered at Kannad Rural Police Station. Anil is survived by his wife, mother, son, daughter, brother, and sister.