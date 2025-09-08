One killed, one injured as city bus hits parked bike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A construction worker died on the spot and another was seriously injured when a city bus rammed into their parked two-wheeler while turning from a divider at Karmad. The accident occurred around 9.30 am on Monday in front of Kokate Petrol Pump at Shekta, Kannad.

The deceased, Adil Munir Shah (20), and the injured, Hamidkhan Sherkhan Pathan (32), are both construction workers from Kaudgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar taluka. Pathan is undergoing treatment. The bus (MH-20-EL-2808), coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, suddenly turned and hit the two-wheeler with force. Karmad police have registered a case, and sub-inspector Pratap Navghare along with constable Vitthal Chavan are investigating. Adil is survived by his parents and two brothers.