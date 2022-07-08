One question missing from MBA question paper

BAMU: Confusion among students

Aurangabad, July 8:

The MBA examination of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was held on Wednesday. But there was one question missing from the question paper. The university sent the question to the centres online. The students who left the examination centre were again called to resolve the question.

Students began to solve questions on the morning session paper of the MBA. Sometime later, the students noticed that one question was missing from the paper. The students then brought the matter to the notice of the supervisors at the examination centres.

The university officials then sent the question online to the centres. After that the question was solved by the students and it was also clarified that the question of 15 marks is of 10 marks. This caused a lot of confusion among the students.