One-sided lover threatens girl to commit suicide

A man proposed a girl on various occasions, as she was not responding, he threatened her that he will commit suicide if she will not talk to her. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, a case of molestation has been registered with Cidco police station. The accused has been identified as Chaitanya Rajendrababu Dhoke (34, Income Tax Headquaters).

As per the complaint, accused Chaitanya since December 25, 2021 used to follow the complainant, a resident of Cidco N-8 area and proposed her on several occasions. However, she refused his proposals. Still, he used to follow her and mentally torture her. He then started calling her on the phone and send messages frequently. He threatened her that he will commit suicide if she will not talk to her and did not marry him. PSI Kailash Annaldas is further investigating the case.