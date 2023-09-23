One village, one Ganpati in 494 villages in 23 tehsils

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 1,756 Ganesh Mandals have installed Ganesh idols during the Ganesh festival in the district, this year. The district police creating awareness among the people implemented the ‘One village, one Ganpati’ concept in 494 villages in 23 tehsils in the district. Under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, the Aurangabad district police coordinated with the people through proper communication and mohalla meetings and implemented the scheme successfully. As a result, no untoward incident was reported during the Ganesh festival in the district in the past two years, said additional SP Sunil Lanjewar. He interacted with the editorial staff of Lokmat Times, Lokmat and Lokmat Samachar at Lokmat Bhavan on Friday.

Lanjewar said, he had earlier served as the deputy SP in this district and now as the additional SP. The form of crime has changed in the past two years, but the serious crimes have definitely decreased. The incidents of thefts and robberies have increased and the police administration is taking measures against it.

SP Maneesh Kalwaniya makes minute planning during any festival or major events in the district. The officers are directed to coordinate and communicate with the local people. Hence, no serious cases were reported in the district during festivals or agitations. The people follow the directives scrupulously.

Considering the complaints against the officers, we are trying to make changes in the front desk while a proposal to increase 300 policemen in the force has been submitted to the government to reduce the workload on the police.

We have taken action against 90 people for spreading misleading information and rumours on social media. Most of these cases were related to History and religious matters. Hence, we appeal to the people that they should not fall prey to such misleading and wrong information. Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Kalwaniya and Langewar have distributed a 34-page booklet on the code of conduct during the Ganesh Festival in each village. This booklet include directives along with Aarti and Strotras. The police have reached each village in the district, Lanjewar said.