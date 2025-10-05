Online admission date for UG & PG colleges extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the online admission date for the undergraduate and postgraduate colleges and departments for eight days in view of heavy rainfall and disruption in Internet services in Marathwada.

It may be noted that the admission process for UG and PG courses in colleges and departments commenced in June-July for the academic year 205-26. There are still vacant seats in many colleges and some departments.

There has been heavy rainfall in different parts of the region for the past few weeks.

Some villages were washed away and villagers became shelterless. The students from rural areas could not take admission to the courses because of reasons like heavy rainfall and the unavailability of transport facilities.

Vice chancellor of Bamu Dr Vijay Fulari directed the administration for the extension of online admission in view of heavy rainfall and disruption in Internet facilities in the region.

The administration issued a circular on Friday for the affiliated colleges and departments for online date extension.

“In order to ensure that students are not deprived of admission, the last date for the online admission process for all the UG and PG courses has been extended by eight days on the condition that the academic days are completed as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission,” it was mentioned in the circular.