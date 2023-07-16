Online application for PM Kisan scheme
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2023 10:20 PM2023-07-16T22:20:02+5:302023-07-16T22:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan scheme will be deposited in the bank accounts of ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan scheme will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. They will have to register online on the website free of cost. There are 4,01,661 beneficiaries in the district, of which 15 percent have not updated their KYC yet. Under this scheme, the eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 in a year. For getting the benefits, they have to update the e-KYC, Bank account, aadhar and others on the website.
Around 59,590 farmers have not updated the e-KYC. The farmers will not have to pay any amount while applying for the installment.
Tehsils - ineligible beneficiaries
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 6000
Phulambri - 4500
Khuldabad - 3000
Sillod - 8500
Vaijapur - 10900
Gangapur - 7500
Soyegaon - 3000
Paithan - 8100
Kannad - 7500
City area - 590
Total - 59,590Open in app