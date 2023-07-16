Online application for PM Kisan scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan scheme will be deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. They will have to register online on the website free of cost. There are 4,01,661 beneficiaries in the district, of which 15 percent have not updated their KYC yet. Under this scheme, the eligible farmers get Rs 6,000 in a year. For getting the benefits, they have to update the e-KYC, Bank account, aadhar and others on the website.

Around 59,590 farmers have not updated the e-KYC. The farmers will not have to pay any amount while applying for the installment.

Tehsils - ineligible beneficiaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 6000

Phulambri - 4500

Khuldabad - 3000

Sillod - 8500

Vaijapur - 10900

Gangapur - 7500

Soyegaon - 3000

Paithan - 8100

Kannad - 7500

City area - 590

Total - 59,590