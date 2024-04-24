Online application process for AIAPGET begins

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of online application submission for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the test on July 6 for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2024-25.

The last date for registration is May 15. After paying the fees up to May 16, the aspirants will be allowed to correct their particulars on the application form from May 17 to 19. The admit cards will be made online from the NTA website on July 2 onwards. Two durations will be allotted for the test. The NTA will give advance intimation on June 20.

Language option

The aspirants of Ayurveda will be able to attempt the paper in English or Hindi, while for Homoeopathy, there will be only English. The language for the Siddha subject will be English and Tamil, while aspirants of Unani will have the option of two languages (English and Urdu) to attempt the test.

Information about eligibility, scheme of examination, centres, timings, fees, and procedure for applying is given in the information bulletin. Candidates who desire to apply for the examination may go through the information bulletin and apply online (https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/) during the period up to May 15.