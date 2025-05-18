Online centralised admission for 11th to begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online centralised admission process for the 11th standard will commence on May 19 for the academic year 2025-26.

The State Government decided to implement a centralised online admission process for the 11th standard from this year so that students can get an opportunity to pursue 11th and 12th standard education of their choice in any part of the State. The Education Department announced that henceforth, offline admissions will not be done. The students need to visit the portal (https://mahafyjcadmissions.in) to register online.

71 K seats in district

There are 480 junior colleges with more than 71,000 seats in the district.

Instructions for registration

-- After clicking the option new registration, candidates will have to fill in personal details like name, mobile number and email ID,

class 10th seat number, year of passing and education board (board) information.

--Candidates will be asked some necessary questions to create a secure password.

Login ID & application number

--After the registration process is successful, one will get their unique Login ID and Application Number. Keep this number safe. It will be important for all the further processes.

---Candidates will have to use their Login ID and created password to log in to the website dashboard and fill information, such as full address, parents' contact numbers and their occupation.

-- One will have to select the caste category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/OPEN).

Uploading required documents

One will have to scan and upload the following documents:

--Marksheet of class 10th

--Domicile Certificate / Address Proof

--Caste Certificate (if applicable)

--Passport size colour photograph

--If possible, also Aadhaar Card and School Leaving Certificate (Transfer Certificate).

Registration fee

The aspirants will have to pay the registration fee online. They can pay this fee through credit card, debit card or other online payment methods.

Fill Form-II

--Lock Form 1 after filling it.

--Log in again and select your current place of residence

--Candidates will be asked for a list of his/her favourite colleges. Make a list of the colleges in which one want to take admission and enter them in order of priority.

--Once all the colleges are selected, submit the form.

Merit List:

After the admission process is complete, the Merit List will be announced

--Generally, 3 to 4 merit lists will be released

--One will see the name of the college in which one’s admission is confirmed as per the merit.

-- If one gets one‘s first rank college in the first merit list, then it is mandatory for candidates to take admission there.

---If the college one gets in the first merit list is not of his/her choice, then they can only apply again for the next merit lists.