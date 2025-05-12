Online gambling den raided by crime branch,3 booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Crime Branch raided an online gambling den operating under the guise of the "Star 10 Quiz Skill Game" near the Shivaji Maharaj statue at Jogeshwari on Saturday night recently.

The raid, executed at 10 pm, led to the arrest of the main organizer, Yugraj Ashok Roman. A total of Rs 35,100 worth of gambling equipment and cash were seized, and a case was registered against participants Deva Patil and the shutter owner, Namdev Gunaji Samse.

The operation was based on confidential information provided by crime branch police sub-inspector Ravikant Gachhe. At around 9.30 pm, the team raided a shutter near Bhola Tea House, where Roman was found operating the game on a computer and facilitating other participants. The seizure included a Dell CPU, monitor, printer, scanner, keyboard, mouse, and other gambling-related items, alongside Rs 1,700 in cash.

During interrogation, Roman revealed that he was running the game under the instructions of Deva Patil, earning a 6% commission for his role. It also emerged that the shutter was owned by Namdev Gunaji Samse, who provided the premises for the illegal activity. All three individuals have been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. The investigation is ongoing.