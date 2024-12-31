Online registration for MHT-CET-2025 commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) commenced on Tuesday for the aspirants of Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture undergraduate courses admissions in the State.

The last date of online registration and confirmation of application form is February 15. With the late fees of Rs 500, candidates can apply online and confirm the application form between February 16 and 22. The fees can be paid through online mode upto February 23, 2025. The SCETC appealed to the students, parents and institutions to go through the registration schedule and information brochure for this examination made available on its official portal.

Those who will qualify the MHT-CET will be eligible for the admissions to professional courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, B and M-Planning (Integrated) and Agricultural for the academic year 2025-26. The test will be held at the various examination centers within and outside the State.

Box

Schedul of test

--There are two groups in the CET.

--The first group belongs to students of HSC with Phyiscs, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) while another group is of students of Phyiscs, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

--The aspirants of PCB group will take their test between April 9 and 17 (excluding April 10 and 14).

--The candidates of PCM will appear for the examination from April 19 to 27 (excluding April 24)