Online registration for TAIT-2025 commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) started online registration for the Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) – 2025.

The last date of registration is May 10. The Council of Examination already announced that the TAIT will be conducted in May -June 2025 for the recruitment of teachers in local self-governing bodies and private education societies schools through the Pavitra portal.

The notification for the registration was issued on April 25 while it commenced on Saturday. Aspiring teachers can apply online. The medium of the examination will be Marathi, English and Urdu.

Box

Syllabus of test

This examination carries a total of 200 marks, the following two components will be selected for the examination.

Compoanent----------weightagee--------total marks

Aptitutde--------------60 pc---------------120

Intellgence-----------40 pc-----------------80

Total Questions----100 pc----------------200

Box

--Aptitude: , Under this component, there will generally be sub-components such as Mathematical ability, accuracy and precision, linguistic ability (English or Marathi), spatial ability, interest and adaptive personality.

--Intelligence: Under the intelligence component, there will be sub-sections such as comprehension, classification, correlation, sequence, inference and inference, cryptic questions, coded language and rhythmic arrangement.

--Examination Duration: The duration of the examination will be two hours

Box

TAIT - 2025

--Test to be held online from May 24 to June 5

--The hall ticket will be made available online seven days before the test date

--The last date of online application form submission—May 10

--The last date for editing application details------------May 10

--The last date for taking printout of application--------May 25

--The last date for paying the fee is---------------------------- May 10

-The number of vacant posts, subject, category, medium and roster will be released soon.