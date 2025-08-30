Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the access road to the only immersion well in the Satara area reduced to just 10 feet, devotees may face severe traffic jams during this year’s Ganesh idol immersion. Every year, around 5,000 to 6,000 household Ganesh idols are immersed in this well. However, this year, builders have fenced off the adjoining land, creating major inconvenience.

Because landowners have put up a wire fence around the land next to the immersion well, there is no alternative space left for parking vehicles. For many years, this plot had been used to park vehicles of devotees, as well as for fire brigades and ambulances. Since the well is the only option available for immersion, the Municipal Corporation must urgently intervene, hold discussions with the landowners, and resolve the issue, demanded Somnath Shirane, President of Sangharsh Samiti.

While desilting work at the well began on Friday (29th), gravel dumping was also underway on the highway. During this, a vehicle on the highway lost control and rammed into the well’s protective railing, breaking it. Fortunately, the railing did not collapse into the well otherwise, the workers inside would have faced a serious threat to their lives.

Shirane further stated that the railing should be repaired immediately and the well made safe for immersion. He also urged the Municipal Corporation to prioritize resolving the space issue for devotees’ convenience.

The broken railing at the Satara immersion well must be repaired immediately to make the site safe and accessible for devotees. Only 10-Foot road left for immersion in Satara

Builders fence off land near immersion well