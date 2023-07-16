Only 22.8 percent rainfall in Marathwada

Water crisis: Shortage of water in large, medium and small irrigation projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada has received only 22.8 percent rainfall in 46 days. As there is a 20 percent rainfall deficit, it has had a major impact on the sowing of crops in the Kharif season.

The average rainfall during the four months of June to September is 679.5 mm, and 155.2 mm has been rained in the last 46 days. Sowing has been affected due to heavy rains. Besides 11 major projects including 107 medium and 749 small projects have low water storage.

At present there is no water in more than 80 small projects while 350 projects have come under dead stock. These are projects that quench the thirst of rural areas. Small projects are currently on the verge of drying up due to lack of adequate rainfall. Over 50 percent of medium projects have low water storage. Major projects currently have a 34 percent reserve. Four of the projects have less than 25 percent water, while six projects have around 50 percent. A project has more than 50 percent water storage. If there is no satisfactory rainfall in the coming period, water storage in all major projects including Jayakwadi dam will be affected.