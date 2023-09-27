Only 297 proofs mentioning Kunbi found in 15 L records

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team of district administration examined 15.16 lakh records of revenue and educational departments of nine tehsils of the district. The team has found only 297 evidences which mention Kunbi.

According to the sources from the district administrative, the work of examining records in the district has nearly ended.

The sources said that all the information has been handed over to the divisional administration.

They said that 6,000 records mentioning Kunbi were found after examining more than 70 lakh records in all districts of Marathwada.

As per the orders of the State Government, the work of finding the revenue and other documents mentioning Kunbi in the records of districts of the region is going on a war footing for the Maratha reservation.

The report of the Kunbi records those are found in all the districts of Marathwada will be submitted to the main committee through the Divisional Commissioner's office on September 29.

There have been many agitations demanding reservation to the Maratha community.

Manoj Jarange Patil staged a hunger strike for 17 days at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad tehsil of Jalna and brought the issue of the Maratha reservation back to the fore.

Jarange has demanded immediate reservation for the Maratha community based on Nizam era records. After that, a team went to examine Nizam-era records in Hyderabad.

The team submitted a report of 1200 documents obtained from Hyderabad to the government-appointed reservation committee.

The process of examining school admission records, 7/12 and other documents to find Kunbi records is in full swing.

A data collection committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dharashiv's additional collector Shivaji Shinde and entries of records are being taken in the prescribed format. Shinde said that a confidential report would be submitted to the main committee on how many entries have been found in 80 lakh records of all districts of the region.

Evidence found in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is as follows;

-Revenue documents: 43

-School documents: 64

-Jail documents: 14

--Caste Validity Certificates: 151

-Land records and other documents: 25

Total------------------------------- 297