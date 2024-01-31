Only 46 percent survey of open category in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A survey of Marathas and open categories was started from January 23 by the State Backward Classes Commission in connection with Maratha reservation. However, so far only 46.16 percent of the survey work has been completed in the district. The deadline to complete the survey is February 2. The administration is facing the challenge of completing 54 percent of the work in two days.

The survey is being conducted by nearly 6,000 enumerators. Many technical difficulties were faced at the beginning of the survey. Several municipal councils and villages in the district were not included in the mobile app. The survey was hampered due to the similar names of the villages. Till date only 46.16 percent of the survey has been completed in the district excluding the municipal area. Meanwhile, in the presence of resident deputy collector Janardhan Vidhate, additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan, a survey was started in the cantonment limits on Wednesday.

Tehsil wise survey

Tehsil Number of families Percentage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 22953 30.96

Gangapur 28215 49.49

Vaijapur 34216 53.52

Kannad 36341 48.10

Khultabad 17415 63.59

Sillod 35408 42.53

Soygaon 17440 69.34

Paithan 30540 43.88

Phulambri 19372 57.90

Total 2,19217 46.16