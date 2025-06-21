Only those who live with noble motives are truly healthy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “It is believed that a person's lifestyle is good only if he is physically, mentally and emotionally healthy. The absence of any disease cannot be a sign of health, but it is also very important to have a noble motive for living,” opined experts in 'Yoga Samvad organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, between 11 am and 1 pm, on Saturday to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari inaugurated the programme. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade and coordinator Dr Suhas Pathak were present.

The renowned dignitaries guided the participants. They are Dr Charulata Rojekar, Dr Uttam Kalwane, Dr Sneha Ved (dietician), Dr Makarand Kanjalkar (Neurologist), Dr Abhay Kulkarni and Dr Pradeep Garge.

--As the gap between expectations and reality increases, the stress on a person's mind increases

--It is important to understand that what one eats is more important than how many times one eats in a day

--The amount of pulses, cereals, cold-pressed oil and leafy vegetables should be more in the diet