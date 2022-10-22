OPD of GMCH closed on Oct 24 and 26

Open on Sunday

Aurangabad:

The Outpatient department (OPD) of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be open on Sunday. There will be a government holiday on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja on October 24 and also on October 26 on Bhaubeej -Padwa. Hence the OPD will remain closed on these days. The medical superintendent has appealed to the citizens to take note of the holidays.