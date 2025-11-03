OPD services at GMCH shut by resident doctors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest against the suicide of a woman doctor from Phaltan, resident doctors at GMCH suspended their OPD (Outpatient Department) services on Monday. Their demands included the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, fast-tracking the trial, and implementation of the Doctor Protection Act. As a result, the responsibility of patient care fell on senior doctors, while patients were seen waiting in long queues due to the absence of resident doctors. Many anxious relatives were heard asking, “How long will the treatment take? Will there be an operation, doctor?”

Resident doctors gathered in front of the accident department and raised slogans to press their demands. MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) central general secretary Dr. Swapnil Kendre, GMCH MARD president Dr. Chaitanya Dhaware, secretary Dr. Shubham Sawalkar, and vice president Sharvani Kadre were present. After a one-day break, the OPD had seen a heavy rush of patients, but the sudden strike by resident doctors caused delays in treatment. Senior residents, associate and assistant professors, and medical officers attended to patients, but the pace of consultation slowed due to the shortage of resident doctors. Consequently, patients were forced to wait longer for treatment.

Elderly woman expresses gratitude for continued service

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre inspected the OPD and instructed senior doctors to ensure that patient care remained uninterrupted. In the ophthalmology department, Minakshi Pande, a 72-year-old woman, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sukre by folding her hands, thanking him for the medical service she received. Medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi and Ophthalmology department head Dr. Archana Ware were also present. Dr. Sukre said, “I took a round of the OPD , patient care has not been affected. Senior doctors are ensuring smooth services.”

“Emergency services will also be stopped in two days if ignored”

MARD representatives Dr. Swapnil Kendre and Dr. Chaitanya Dhaware said that OPD services would remain closed on Tuesday as well. They warned that if the government continued to ignore their demands, emergency services would also be shut down in two days, which would bring all operations to a standstill.1

Services unaffected at district hospital

At the District Civil Hospital, 22 resident doctors are currently on duty, and no work stoppage has been reported there, said additional district surgeon Dr. Bhushankumar Ramteke.

Photos:

1.Resident doctors raising slogans in front of the accident department.

2.Patients waiting in long queues outside various OPD sections.

3.An elderly woman expressing gratitude for the medical service during the inspection by Dr. Shivaji Sukre, along with Dr. Suchita Joshi and Dr. Archana Ware.