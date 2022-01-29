Open roof double-decker to manifold joy of tourists

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), which operates Smart Buses in the city has now decided to introduce Double-Decker (open roof) buses, soon. It may be noted that the tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, during his visit to the city on Republic Day has instructed the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to introduce double-decker (open roof buses) and suggested seeking help from Mumbai's BEST organisation in operating such buses.

As reported earlier, the AMC and ASCDCL have geared up to operate e-buses in the city. It has also started the process to procure e-buses and vehicles. Now, the ASCDCL has decided to purchase double-decker buses. These buses will be used for the transportation of tourists. They would be able to enjoy sight-seeing of the city by sitting in these open roof buses.

ASCDCL chief executive officer A K Pandey said, " BEST has experience of operating such buses in Mumbai. Hence a team comprising AMC and ASCDCL officers will be leaving for Mumbai soon and understand the operation of buses. We will also seek the help of BEST organisation in operating the double-decker buses in the city."