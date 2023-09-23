Operating of Harsul garbage processing plant begins!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city generates 450 metric tons (MT) of mixed garbage daily, out of which, 300 MT was being processed at Padegaon and Chikalthana plants. However, these two plants were facing a burden for the past many months as the remaining 150 MT garbage was being sent to them for processing due to delay in the functioning of Harsul plant.

The chief minister had inaugurated various municipal corporation's works by pressing a button on September 16.

According to the Solid Waste Management Cell, the remaining 150 MT stock of garbage was a burden upon the Padegaon and Chikalthana plants.

Five years ago, the state government had sanctioned Rs 140 crore fund to CSMC to get rid of the garbage menace faced by the city in the past. The fund was utilised to start the plants of 150 MT capacity each in Chikalthana and Padegaon in a gradual manner and the Harsul plant was stuck in technical issues. The fourth plant processes 10 MT capacity of wet garbage at Kanchanwadi.

Heaps of garbage at Naregaon

Lakhs of metric tons of old garbage (legacy waste) is lying at the old garbage depot at Naregaon. The state government has approved the proposal of Rs 73 crore for scientific disposal of the old waste through biomining method. The tender has been floated and is under process, said the municipal commissioner. Meanwhile, a dispute has emerged as many of them are coming forward and claiming their ownership on the land. The issue will be handled later on, said the civic chief.