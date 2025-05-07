Operation Sindoor grips market mood

(FILE PHOTO)

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A wave of patriotic sentiment swept through city markets on Wednesday as traders remained fixated on news of Operation Sindoor.

Groups gathered around televisions and mobile screens, closely tracking developments. The enthusiasm, however, was dampened by unseasonal rains and gusty winds, which led to thin customer turnout and sluggish business. Key commercial zones like Monda, Sarafa Bazaar, Gulmandi, Paithangate, Cannaught Garden, and Trimurti Chowk saw active discussions among traders. Only a handful of textile shops between Paithangate and Tilak Path witnessed steady footfall. Officials of the District Traders’ Federation remained in constant touch, expressing broad satisfaction over India’s assertive stance. Meanwhile, evening crowds returned modestly to vegetable and essentials markets, with Shahganj fruit market reporting better footfall post-rain. In Jadhavwadi’s wholesale fruit and vegetable market, early morning transactions touched Rs 2 crore. However, the grain section remained subdued, with fewer farmers and buyers, pulling down the usual turnover of Rs 4–5 crore.