Operation Sindoor: strike that preserves India's identity & revenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian Air Force carried out airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 1 am on Tuesday. There is an atmosphere of joy and celebration in the city after this attack. Against this backdrop, this newspaper took the reactions of personalities from various fields.

Operation Sindoor: shining symbol of India’s bravery

The ‘Operation Sindoor’ is not just a military operation, but a shining symbol of India’s bravery and patience. Our country, which walks the path of peace, has today taken a clear stand of valour. India preserves peace. But, it has been proven once again that we have the strength to take decisive steps if needed for the security of the country. The entire country is proud of this historic moment.

(Dr Anupam Takalkar, President, IMA)

People's demand fulfilled

After the Pahalgam attack, there was anger in the country against terrorism. The Indian Army fulfilled the people's demand by attacking the terrorist location. Now, kill the remaining terrorists and establish peace in Jammu and Kashmir, that is the demand of all the people.

(Ghulam Haqqani, President, Mobile Retailers Association)

Those who harbour terrorism exposed

Through ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Indian Army carried out a precise attack on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. Due to this, Pakistan, which harbours terrorism, has been exposed before the world. This has created a new confidence in every Indian.

(Adeshpal Singh Chhabra, President, Marathwada Chamber of Trade and Commerce)

India strikes from front

I heard the news of the attack in the morning and my heart was filled with joy and pride.

As soon as I heard the name Operation Sindoor, I felt a tingle in my body. This name was chosen as it is very appropriate. It has been proven once again that PM Modi does what he says. Now that the iron is hot, let's strike with the hammer and erase Pakistan's name from the map of the world forever. We entered their house from the front and attacked. It is not India that strikes from the back.

(CA Archana Patil)