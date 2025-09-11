Operation Sindoor: The lessons to be learnt

Surgeon Captain Mohan Rote

Operation Sindoor was not only a resounding military success for India but also a powerful demonstration of its resolve and the political will of the nation on the global stage. Conducted in the early hours of May 7, the core action lasted a mere 23–25 minutes, yet its strategic, political, and psychological impact was far-reaching.

The operation was deliberately designed to be focused, precise, and non-escalatory. By avoiding civilian and military targets, India underscored its commitment to international norms while striking terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan. This coordinated effort of the Army, Navy, and Air Force reaffirmed India’s unmatched capability to execute swift, accurate, and well-measured joint operations.

Beyond the tactical brilliance, Operation Sindoor offers vital lessons for the nation and its citizens.

First, every Indian must understand that the era of wars confined to border villages and frontier towns is over. Modern conflicts, driven by long-range missiles, drones, and cyber warfare, can reach deep into the heart of any city. No region, however distant from the border, can claim immunity.

Second, the vulnerability of critical infrastructure demands greater awareness and preparedness. From airports to hospitals, from power grids to data centres—every sector must anticipate and prepare for unforeseen strikes. Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and contingency drills are no longer optional but a necessity for survival and resilience.

Third, the operation highlighted the growing influence of social media in shaping narratives. Within minutes of the strikes, Pakistani handles flooded platforms with propaganda, distorting the reality. With India being home to one of the largest digital population in the world, citizens must rise to the responsibility of countering disinformation and amplifying narratives that safeguard national interests.

Lastly, cyber warfare is now a frontline threat. Adversaries can cripple vital installations, disrupt communications, or paralyse networks without firing a single shot. Every citizen, institution, and enterprise must cultivate cyber discipline and strengthen digital defences.

Operation Sindoor also carried political consequences. It bolstered Pakistan’s military leadership, which could translate into renewed support for militancy. This reinforces the need for sustained vigilance, both at the borders and within. Citizens must remain alert in everyday life—observing, reporting, and cooperating with security agencies whenever they notice suspicious activity.

The message is unambiguous: national security is no longer the responsibility of soldiers alone. It is a collective duty. Operation Sindoor is a reminder that in the conflicts of tomorrow, every Indian has a role to play.

(The writer is a retired defence officer).