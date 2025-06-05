‘Operation Tiger’ to launch aggressively from Monday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Guardian Minister and Shinde Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has announced that ‘Operation Tiger’ will be aggressively carried out starting Monday. According to him, many individuals, fed up with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, are willing to join Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Shirsat made the remarks while speaking to the media during the inauguration of the renovated Gymkhana building at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday. “People have been joining us even before the monsoon session. Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, we are witnessing daily entries. Over 40 corporators and several office bearers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have already joined us,” he said, mentioning that ‘Operation Tiger’ is being launched with full enthusiasm.

“From this Monday, many more who feel neglected in their own party (Uddhav Sena) will switch to our Shiv Sena. We have only one tiger—Eknath Shinde, and under his leadership, more people are willing to come on board,” Shirsat added.

Shirsat Takes a Dig at Sanjay Raut

Shirsat also criticised Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut, saying, “None of Sanjay Raut’s predictions have come true. People now feel like saying ‘Shubh bol re Narya’ (Speak something good, Narya) to him.”

He added that Mumbai will not remain in the hands of those who ruined it, and reaffirmed that the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will retain control over the city.

On drug allegations and investigations

Commenting on the Tuljapur drugs case and the related accusations from the Uddhav camp, Shirsat said, “Uddhav Sena jumps to conclusions even before investigations begin. They make baseless allegations and end up disrupting the investigation process.”

Thackeray brothers will not unite

Shirsat also ruled out any possibility of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray coming together. “Raj created a blueprint for Maharashtra, but it was never accepted,” he remarked, taking a subtle jibe at Raj Thackeray.