‘Operational Feasibility Check’ for new Vande Bharat Express to Mumbai
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 18, 2025 22:10 IST2025-08-18T22:10:03+5:302025-08-18T22:10:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed officials to conduct an operational feasibility check for starting a Vande Bharat Express from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai.
Once the feasibility check is completed, further action will be taken, paving the way for the train’s launch. MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad had written to the minister on July 11 requesting the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on this route. In his written reply, Minister Vaishnaw confirmed that officials have been instructed to carry out the feasibility check, adding that subsequent steps will be taken based on the report. This has raised hopes that the Vande Bharat Express will soon be operational for passengers traveling to Mumbai from the city.
Pit line work accelerated
To facilitate the launch of the Vande Bharat Express, work on the pit line and sick line at the station has been expedited. Electrification poles are being installed along the pit line. The current pit line can accommodate 16 coaches, making it likely that the Vande Bharat Express on this route will also run with 16 coaches.