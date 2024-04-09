Oppn waiting for Bhumre’s candidature

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: EGS Minister Sandeepan Bhumir has made preparations to contest the election from Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency as a Shinde Sena candidate. But, this will not be a cakewalk for him.

The opposition has kept allegations related to liquor shops, plots in MIDC and dealings in EGS works, for him. The opposition claimed that Bhumre would not be able to face their criticism easily.

The issue of the Aurangabad LS Constituency seat has not been resolved yet. MLA Sanjy Shirsath has been continuously claiming that this seat belongs to Shinde Sena and that his party would contest the election.

Minister Sandeepan Bhumre has even started working in the hope of getting a ticket. The minister held a meeting with the leaders of the partners of Mahayuti and planned the campaign, while on the other hand, the opposition is waiting for Bhumre to enter the field.

His willingness was seen in a programme on a channel on Tuesday. Some criticised Bhumre on the point of liquor shops.

If Shinde Sena gets the seat and Bhumre remains the only candidate, this election will be more interesting. Currently, there are indications of a four-corner fight among Mahayuti, Maha Vikas Aghadi, AIMIM and independents in the constituency.

Box

Though Bhumre belongs to the district, he does not belong to the Aurangabad LS constituency. He has many liquor shops in the district.

It is understood that the opposition has prepared accusations like why was there a dispute over funding in the District Planning Committee. How are jobs approved in EGS? Who gave the letter to lift the reservation on the plots in MIDC? What happened to the Brahmagavan Upsa Irrigation Scheme in Paithan?

Box

Results to be seen in the election

Badrinarayan Bhumre (Paithan): How many liquor shops are owned by Bhumre's family? He had the opportunity to do a lot of work in the EGS account, but every work order was based on a percentage. Paithan Constituency has not received water yet, the question is when will he provide water to Sambhajinagar?

Box

We are waiting for Bhumre

Datta Gorde (deputy district chief, Uddhav Sena): Bhumre's assembly Constituency is not in Aurangabad LS Constituency. He has nothing to this Constituency. There is talk of taking percentage in every job. Let him come to the field, we are just waiting for him.

Box

Ambadas Danve (Leader of Opposition, Legislative Council): Let the Bhumre get the ticket. Then we will see. It will be an easy task to deal with him. We are fully prepared.

Box

Let the decision come first

Imtiaz Jaleel (MP, AIMIM): It has not been decided yet who gets the ticket from the Constituency. Citizens criticised Bhumre in a public programme at Kranti Chowk. Let him get candidature first, then we will see what to do.