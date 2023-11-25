Opportunity for startups in M’wada to work in the defense sector through IDEX

Defense India startup challenge: Encouraging self-reliance in defense production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To reduce reliance on defense imports and establish India's self-reliance, the Ministry of Defense's iDEX initiative encourages young entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and startups to contribute to the defense sector by developing defense products in India. To explore opportunities in the defense sector through MAGIC, a CMIA organization selected as the partner incubator of Ministry of Defense (iDEX), workshops were held in Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The 'Defence India Startup Challenge' was presented in detail during the workshop, aiming to assist startups, MSMEs and innovators in prototyping and commercializing defense and security products and solutions. To reduce the country's 80 percent defense product import dependency and advance self-reliance, the MoD has launched this challenge to spur domestic production.

Idex project director L Sahdev elaborated on the challenge while engaging with the entrepreneurs present. Chakrapani Mandela of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Bangalore, praised the IDEX initiative as a crucial step toward self-sufficiency for the Indian Army. He also mentioned BEML's numerous suppliers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Mukesh Rajput of India Optel Limited, a Dehradun-based MoD enterprise, specifically engaged with local entrepreneurs during the workshop.

Magic institute, as an IDEX partner incubator, is committed to supporting startups in the defense sector. Sipet, Nielit, Indo German tool room, Marathwada Auto Cluster, Electronics cluster, and college of engineering in Marathwada provide essential services for the defense sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Ashish Garde, director of Magic, encouraged budding entrepreneurs to utilize the expertise available through Magic for guidance.

MASSIA president Anil Patil emphasized the well-established ecosystem in Marathwada for defense sector operations and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing efforts to promote self-reliance in the defense sector.

Massia vice president Kamalakar Patil, secretary Sarjerao Salunke, Abhishek Modani, Dushyant Athavale, and Sunil Deshmukh were present.