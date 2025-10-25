Opportunity to hear Padma Awardees at 1 place

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dnyan Yadnya Foundation will organise 'Padma Festival in the city next month.

It will provide one more opportunity to hear Padma Awardees in one place through the country’s only Padma Festival.

Lieutenant General (retd) Ajay Kumar Singh, member of the National Security Advisory Board, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam, Kalyan Singh Rawat and Premjit Baria will grace the inaugural ceremony.

This ceremony is organised so that the common man can know about the Padma Awards and take inspiration from the awardees to create a new generation.

Mahesh Sahasrabudhe, Padmashree Kende, Surgeon Capt Mohan Rote, Atul Chapalgaonkar, adv Sai Mahashabde, Ayush Agarwal and Sandeep Lanke were present at the briefing.

The Dnyan Yadnya Foundation has been organising the Padma Festival for the past three years.

Box

Competition for public awareness

An elocution competition will be conducted for school and college students on November 2. The topics for a four-minute speech on Padma awardees have been given, and the winners will be honoured by the Padma awardees.

The entry is open to all, and 70 per cent of the seats will be reserved for students. The organisers appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this festival.