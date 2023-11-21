Oppose to issuing Kunbi certificate outright

Conspiracy is being hatched to include the Maratha community into OBCs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Total OBC community has demanded that Kunbi certificate should not be given to Maratha community straight away. The community has started a fast in front of the divisional commissioner office for this demand from Tuesday.

The members said that out of the twelve and a half crore population of the state, nearly eight crores belong to the OBC community. There are 12 Balutedar (18 Pagad) 375 castes in OBC. All these are landless, laboring tribes and their livelihood is based on wage labour. This category does not have many constitutional institutions like co-operative societies, factories, cotton mills, local self-government bodies. This society is progressing to some extent through education.

Meanwhile, the socially, economically, politically capable Maratha community is making an illegal demand for reservation from the OBCs. This demand is being evaluated by overwhelming the government. The government succumbed to the pressure and started issuing Kunbi certificates only from OBCs.

As the earlier reservation did not hold up in the Supreme Court, a conspiracy is being hatched to include the community into the OBCs. As a result, reservation for OBCs is in jeopardy.

A statement given to the divisional commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad has warned that OBCs will be on the streets if certificates are distributed incorrectly. Chaitanya Jaybhaye, Dhanraj Gutthe, Vijay Kendra, Laxman Ilag, Kailas Ghuge, Gopal Sonwane and others were present.