Opposition to construction of working women’s hostel;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The central government has approved the construction of four working women’s hostels in the city. Work on the first hostel began last week at the Chikalthana weekly market site. Local residents and vendors from the weekly market strongly opposed the construction, urging the municipal administration to identify an alternative location for the hostel.

The working women’s hostel initiative aims to provide safe and well-equipped accommodation for women employed in various government and semi-government offices across the city. Proposals for the hostels were sought from municipal corporations statewide. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation submitted proposals for four locations, and the administration decided to construct hostels at Chikalthana and Kanchanwadi. A contractor has been appointed through a tendering process, and each hostel is planned to accommodate 100 women.

Local leader Kalyan Kale requested that construction be halted immediately. A delegation met the municipal administrator on Monday, highlighting that the weekly market already operates with limited space, hosting 40–50 stalls. The construction of the hostel would further reduce available space, making it difficult for vendors and visitors, especially on Fridays when the market is busiest. They demanded that the hostel be built at an alternate site.

For the remaining two hostels, the municipal corporation has submitted site proposals to the District Collector’s office. Construction of these two hostels will begin once suitable land is approved. Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth instructed officials during a departmental meeting on Monday to actively follow up and secure appropriate locations.