Opposition to felling of trees obstructing the runway

Landing of aircraft facing issues due to the trees

Aurangabad:

The revenue and forest department on Wednesday conducted an inspection to take note of the trees after complaints were made to the airport authority that the pilots were facing problems while landing on the existing runway at Chikalthana airport. Meanwhile, farmers opposed the process stating that they will not allow trees to be cut without any compensation.

There are large trees in the fields and other areas near the runway. Due to complaints that the pilots could not see the runway when the plane was landing, a survey was done by the concerned authorities. Sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, Talathi Rajendra Bhand along with municipal corporation and airport authority officials conducted the survey.

The officials found that large tamarind and other trees were affecting the view. After the pilots complained that there were problems in getting the signal while landing the plane due to the large size of these trees, the revenue administration and municipal officials inspected the area. The airport authority has the technical information about the number of complaints regarding the trees and the runway.

Complaints about not seeing the runway

Eleven trees are affecting the view of the runway. The trees are located on the land that will be acquired for the runway expansion. But, there is a possibility that all the trees will have to be cut before the process begins. Farmers want compensation for those trees. Tehsildar Pawar said that the survey of the trees has been completed.