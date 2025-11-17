Opposition to installation of poles at the Commercial Complex site in Chikalthana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Municipal Corporation is set to construct a commercial complex at Chikalthana. On Monday, the Land Records Department carried out a land survey of the proposed site. After the survey, the Municipal Corporation began installing boundary poles according to the markings. However, citizens objected to the installation of poles at one corner where a religious structure exists, claiming that the land belongs to the Waqf Board. Due to the opposition, the municipal team had to retreat. The Urban Planning Department, along with police security, will resume the pole installation on Tuesday.

There is gairan (government-owned grazing) land near the Civil Hospital in Gut No. 737. The tender process for constructing the commercial complex on this land has already been completed. The Land Records Department conducted the measurement on Monday. After the marking, the encroachment removal team led by Sanjay Suradkar began installing poles. When the team reached the area near the religious structure, some citizens gathered and argued that the land belongs to the Waqf Board and that poles should not be placed there. The team showed them the official land map, but the protest continued, forcing the municipal staff to withdraw.

Out of the total land, 20 guntha has been allotted for the religious structure, while the remaining land is categorized as government gairan. The Urban Planning Department will attempt to install the poles again on Tuesday under police protection.