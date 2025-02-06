Orders issued to deploy flying & sitting squads for HSC-SSC exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration on Wednesday issued orders for deploying flying and sitting squads at HSC and SSC examination centres in the district.

The squads will have officers from the revenue department.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC and SSC examinations from February 11 to March 18. Issuing prohibitory orders and appointing

flying squads, Additional District Magistrate Vinod Khirolkar said it is necessary to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and peacefully. The prohibitory orders will be clamped within 100 meters of the examination centre area to prevent law and order issues during the examination period.

As per the orders, no person other than the candidates, examination staff and security personnel are allowed to enter the examination centre or the surrounding area within 100 metres.

Gathering of five or more persons is prohibited in the centre premises. The is a ban on operating Xerox shops within 100 meters of public PCOs, fax centers, mobiles, wireless sets, transistors, radios, calculators and laptops. The orders would be in force from February 11 to March 18.

Flying & sitting squads appointed

The administration has also issued orders to appoint flying squads of grade-I officers, that are subordinate to the District Collector during this examination period.

The flying squads were appointed in each tehsil under the leadership of the tehsildar. A squad will have at least four members and one member will be a female.

Similarly, a sitting squad will also be appointed at each examination centre and one member will also be a woman. Instructions have been given that the squads should take action to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.