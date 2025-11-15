Orders to give compensation of Rs 92.26 L to family of deceased 'health officer'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member B B Toshniwal, on November 3, 2025, issued orders to pay Rs 92.26 lakh as compensation, along with seven per cent interest, to the container driver, owner and insurance company to the family member of the deceased health officer.

The tribunal concluded that the accident occurred entirely due to the negligence of the container driver and issued the above order. Lucas Rambhau Sasane (51, Mukundwadi) was killed in the accident.

What was the incident?

Lucas Sasane was riding a two-wheeler from Interwali to Jalna on March 4, 2023, when a speeding container came from behind at Indevadi and hit Sasane's two-wheeler because of the carelessness of the driver. He was seriously injured due to this. He was shifted to the Government Hospitals and later to a private hospital in Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, he died while undergoing treatment on March 17, 2023.

Sasane was 51 years old at the time of the accident. He was working as a health officer. His monthly salary was around Rs 1 lakh. A total of five family members- wife, two daughters, son and mother were dependent on him. His death caused financial loss to the family members who filed a claim for compensation through adv M Pardeshi and Mangesh Sarode.

Insurance company's 'rejection'

The Reliance General Insurance Company rejected the entire claim of the applicants. The driver did not have a license to drive a container. The owner did not have a 'valid permit' for the container. Sasane was riding a two-wheeler at centre of the road and this caused an accident.

The insurance company argued that the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, so he is also responsible for the accident. Objecting to Sasane's salary, the insurance company argued the claim was filed by the complaint and this is a violation of its rules.