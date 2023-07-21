Organization of state level workshop of teachers association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To mark its 61st anniversary, the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Association has organized a state-level workshop on Sunday at Tapadia Natyamandir.

The day-long workshop will include a state-level executive activists leadership development camp and guidance workshop. State leaders of the committee, including Uday Shinde, state president Vijay Kombe, general secretary Rajan Koregaonkar, and former state president Kaluji Borse Patil, along with the women's committee, Urdu branch, and DCPS branch, will be present at the workshop. The district president, Vijay Salkar, has appealed to teachers to attend the workshop. The workshop aims to provide guidance and development opportunities to primary school teachers in the state and promote leadership among them.