Orphanages and old age homes are a stigma for society

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Orphanages and old age homes in India are nothing to be proud of. It is a blot on the culture of our country. The day when orphanages and old age homes are banished from India, our country will be truly prosperous, said Rashtrasant Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj.

He was speaking at the second edition of the Dnyanganga mahotsav organized at Shri Hirachand Kasliwal ground on Saturday. Acharya said that a mother is a person who sacrifices everything to take care of her children. But when the children grow up, they forsake the love and honor of parents for wealth. A mother never gives bad blessings to her children even though the child thinks ill of the mother. Parents always bless their children no matter how badly they behave. A mother never has the sorrow of being deprived of her wealth, but the sorrow of being tortured. Children these days only love wealth and not their parents. This is unfortunate. Nirmal Godha, Pradeep Bhopal, Suresh Kothari and other devotees were present on the occasion.