Osaiway Edu Consultant holds guidance camp on MBBS study in Russia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Osaiway Education Consultants of Dr Naresh Kendra, organised

a special guidance camp for students interested in pursuing medical education in Russia, recently.

The seminar provided detailed information about MBBS courses in Russia, including the admission process, university details, tuition fees, scholarship schemes, and a list of recognised universities.

Along with the students, parents also participated in large numbers. Dr Pravin Dorke, Consultant Radiologist and Dr Amey Narkar, Clinical Cardiologist, the two expert doctors guided the participants.