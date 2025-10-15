Oswal Foundation commits ₹50L for flood relief efforts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Motilal Oswal Foundation (MOF) has announced a ₹50 lakh donation to aid relief efforts in Maharashtra's flood-affected Marathwada. Additionally, the Foundation has promised to match the contributions made by Group employees in a 1:1 ratio. The Global Vikas Trust (GVT) will facilitate the distribution of funds for whatever flood-hit people need.

Raamdeo Agrawal and Suneeta Agrawal, trustees of MOF, visited Marathwada to inspect the situation with Mayank Gandhi and his team at GVT and initiate relief measures on the ground.

The Foundation partners with GVT through the Krishikul project, inaugurated in 2024 in Parli, Beed, a 25-acre pioneering farmer training centre.

Motilal Oswal, Group MD and CEO, MOFSL said, “Our support for Marathwada is about responding with urgency and empathy to communities devastated by floods, and ensuring that relief reaches them through our partnership with GVT.”

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, MOFSL, added, “The floods in Marathwada are a painful reminder of how vulnerable our farming communities remain. Through our work with GVT, we want the help to reach quickly and support farmers in rebuilding their lives.”