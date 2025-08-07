Out on Bail, Back to Crime: City Chowk Police Nab Serial Bike Thief in 24 Hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being released on bail just days ago, Anis Khan Baba Khan from Saeeda Colony returned to his old ways this time stealing five two-wheelers from different parts of the city.

Thanks to swift action by the City Chowk police, all stolen vehicles were traced and recovered within 24 hours. On August 5, police received a tip-off about Anis Khan roaming suspiciously near Kala Darwaza on a stolen bike. A team led by police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi, and comprising PSI Vitthal Shinde, ASI Munir Pathan, and constables Rajendra Salunke, Baban Ippar, Anand Wahul, and Manohar Tribhuvan, immediately moved in and detained him. During questioning, Khan admitted to stealing the bike from Shahaganj. He also confessed to four more recent thefts. Of the five bikes, three were lifted from the Cidco area and two from City Chowk.

Habitual offender with 18 Cases

Police confirmed that Khan is a repeat offender, with 18 prior cases of serious offences. They suspect he uses the proceeds of theft to buy drugs, fuelling his return to crime. He was earlier arrested in February but resumed thefts soon after securing bail.