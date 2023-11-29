Outdoor camp by Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an effort to foster self-reliance and promote a connect with nature, the Greenvalley School organised a three-day camp for its students at a local farmhouse. The students immersed themselves in a variety of hands-on activities. They learned essential skills such as cooking their own meals, growing and harvesting vegetables, and even creating their own clothing from natural materials. The camp was an opportunity for students to connect with the environment and appreciate the importance of sustainable living. They learned about the delicate balance of nature and how their actions can impact the planet.