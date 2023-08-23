Outsider dupes residents of Rs 23L

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A man from other state living in the city for the past two months duped the residents on nine residents of Rs 23 lakh on the lure of giving a mobile phone agency, TV set and other gadgets on installments. The accused has been identified as Micheal Simon D’souza (around 25, Laxmi Colony). He left the city and when the investors came to knew about it, they lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police station.

A resident Sachin Jananrdan Kamble (45, Sangita Colony) knew Micheal. Two months back, Micheal came to the city and was living in Laxmi Colony in a rented house. He introduced himself as the officer of Purvika Mobile Company and gained the confidence of the residents. He told them that he is looking for the agents for this company. They will get lucrative profit on investment in the company. Hence, he took lakhs of rupees from them. He also lured the residents to give TV and other electronic gadgets in affordable prices. A few days back, his mother also came and started living with him and hence the people developed more faith. In two months, he collected Rs 22.89 lakh from nine residents and fled from the city last week. When they tried to contact him on his mobile phone, the number was switched off. PSI Ganesh Kedar is further investigating the case.