Outsiders' entry at election time creates discontent in BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There appears to be prevailing discontent among BJP circles over some people joining the party at a time when the Marathwada Graduate Constituency elections are nearing.

Keep an eye on the experience leaders. If you don't value the workers you have cultivated, then they will not come down as fast as you have risen. This statement made by union Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event last week on the entry of leaders from other parties into the BJP is applicable because of the entry ceremony held on the eve of the elections for the Marathwada Graduates' constituency.

Two groups will fall in the party and some are privately expressing their displeasure in view of this entry.

Journalists asked a question to OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save at a press conference on Thursday that MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and BJP city president Kishor Shitole appears to be upset because M K Deshmukh and his supporters joined BJP. Dr Karad said he was not upset with anyone.

Shitole did not answer at the press conference, but while talking to reporters privately, he mentioned how he could say publicly that he was upset.

Box

No commitment for candidacy

A candidate had to be imported for the Teachers' Constituency election. Similarly, while talking about whether a candidate will be imported for the Marathwada Graduates Constituency polls as well, Minister Save said that many people enter the party.

“It is not an issue of anyone's displeasure. The party president decides, we accept it,” he said. On whether the displeasure of aspirants will increase because of Deshmukh, Save said he (Deshmukh) was not given a commitment for the ticket and his entry in the party is like that of others who joined the party.

Box

Decision taken at Kenekar's residence

“BJP State president Ravindra Chavan went to the residence of MLC Sanjay Kenekar in the meantime. The entry of new leaders was decided after a discussion between Deshmukh and Chavan,” he said. He also claimed that the party's strength in the Division increased because of many people's entry from the education sector.