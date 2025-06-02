Over 1 L registered for 11th Std in CSN region

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has extended the last date of the registration for the 11th admissions up to June 5.

The Education Department started implementing the State level online centralised admission process (CAP) for the 11th admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The online registration commenced on May 26 while its last date was June 3 (up to 6 pm). Following the request of parents and colleges, the Education Department extended the last date up to June 5 (2 pm).

Over 10 L candidates registered in State

More than 10.8 lakh candidates registered for admissions across the State until Monday. The region-wise number of candidates is as follows: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region (1,0,0040), Pune (1,87,925), Mumbai (2,65,900), Kolhapur (1,07012), Nashik (1,12,108), Nagpur (9,5210), Amravati (98,359) and Latur (58,586).

The Government has ordered necessary changes regarding the filling of seats in the in-house quota in colleges in the online admission process for class 11 as per a letter dated May 31, May 2025, of the education department.

--Under the in-house quota, 10 per cent seats will be reserved for privately managed higher secondary schools/junior colleges.

--One unit is being considered for schools of higher secondary schools/junior colleges/senior colleges affiliated to institutions in Mumbai city, Mumbai suburbs and Thane.

3) For the remaining districts of the state, one unit is being considered for in-house quota for schools of the same institution and higher secondary schools/junior colleges/senior colleges in revenue districts.

The date was extended so that the junior colleges, parents/students should be given sufficient time to change the schools of the junior colleges on the website and to change the preference order in the in-house quota as per the requirement of the students in line with the change made by the junior college.