Over 100 properties marked for road widening from Mahatma Phule statue to Hari Masjid in Old Mondha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After a two-month pause, the municipal corporation has resumed its road widening drive. On Monday, sudden markings were made on properties from Mahatma Phule statue (Aurangpura) to Hari Masjid (old Mondha). According to the new city development plan, this road is proposed to be widened to 18 meters (approximately 60 feet). Monday's marking revealed that over 100 properties are likely to be affected. While some properties may lose between 1 to 1.5 meters, others may face up to 6 meters of impact.

The stretch from Gulmandi Corner to Old Mondha is currently very narrow. The road is frequently congested due to the presence of a busy marketplace and the movement of heavy vehicles. Many shopkeepers also receive goods via rickshaws, and regular commuters use the same road. Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth had inspected this road a few months ago. He had ordered the demolition of certain dangerous buildings along the route. Accordingly, the anti-encroachment section demolished a few such structures. He had also instructed the Town Planning section to conduct a total station survey of the road and mark the affected properties.

Following these directives, the department used total station survey technology to superimpose property layouts, and Monday was chosen for physical marking. Town Planning engineer Rahul Malkhede, along with his team, arrived at Mahatma Phule Chowk at around 10.30 am to begin the process. Most of the properties from there to Gulmandi Corner are found to be constructed with proper building permissions. However, several properties beyond that point were identified as affected in the marking process. Only one property owner was found to possess valid building permission during the marking. In the Old Mondha area, a woman objected to the marking near her property. She engaged in a dispute with the marking team, demanding to see the building permission documents. After clarification, her protest subsided.

Demolitions: when will they begin?

While the municipal corporation completed the marking from Mahatma Phule statue to Hari Masjid via Gulmandi Corner and Anguri Baugh on Monday, the big question remains, when will actual demolitions begin? With the Diwali festival approaching, the demolition work is expected to be scheduled after the festive season.