Over 14 K schools participating in ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala' campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 14,104 schools from five districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division are participating in the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala’ campaign.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable said that the objective of the drive is to enhance basic facilities, create a competitive atmosphere of education in schools and get the participation of students in the decision-making process.

The campaign was launched under Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Ideal School Scheme

on January 1. He said that the schools of all the managements can participate in it.

A total of 4,571 schools from the district followed by Parbhani (2102), Jalna (2425), Hingoli (1324), and Beed (3682) are participating in the drive. Assistant director Ravindra Wani said that schools would have to register on the ‘Saral Portal’ to participate in the scheme.

Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has written a letter to the students about the scheme. Nearly 23.51 lakh students from the division will receive CM’s letter. The district-wise number of students is as follows; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (8.60 lakh students), Parbhani (3.8 lakh), Jalna (4.16 lakh), Hingoli (2.20 lakh) and Beed (5.45 lakh).