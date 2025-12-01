Over 2 L voters to exercise franchise in Municipal Council polls today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voting is being held for the municipal council elections in the district on December 2. The percentage of voters in Gen-Z (those who are in their thirties) is large in this election. These voters will affect the election results.

The campaigning for the elections stopped on the night of December 1. There are 1.18 lakh male voters in the six Nagar Panchayats (NP) limits while the number of female voters is over 1.15 lakh. There are 15 voters in the other category.

--A total of 2.17 lakh villages will vote in the six Municipal Council elections.

-- The 20 per cent voters of the 18 to 28 age group ( about 40,000 voters) are in the six NP limits.

--Since the percentage of young voters is considerable, politics is possible to take a new turn in this election.

--The proportion of voters between 40 and 50 is large in the elections.

-- Unemployment, migration, lack of communication facilities in the tehsil, educational difficulties and many other issues were important for the youth.