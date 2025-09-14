Over 20 of 39 drug peddlers face serious charges; MRs, traders caught again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police exposed 39 peddlers in the Waluj logistics drug haul, with over 20 already facing serious criminal charges. The list includes medical representatives (MRs) and medical traders this is the fifth time such links have surfaced in the city’s narcotics trade.

Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar announced strict action under MCOCA. “We will not stop until the last link of this racket is broken,” he said, assigning the crime branch, ANC, and special teams to follow up. Since its launch in August 2024, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has conducted 48 raids, seized drugs worth Rs 2.31 crore, and arrested 74 people. Investigations show supply routes running from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, police raided the syndicate led by masterminds Rupesh and Avinash Patil of Chalisgaon, along with Amol Yewale of Nashik. Sources said several peddlers fled the city soon after the crackdown. Police confirmed that the syndicate involved former MRs, medical drivers, and known criminals, with a focus on youths and college campuses. Earlier, the ANC had already arrested four MRs in similar cases.