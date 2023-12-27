Over 20K power consumers say goodbye to printed bills

Saves Rs 25 lakhs annually through 'Go-Green' initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 20,412 eco-friendly consumers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone who completely stoped using printed paper for electricity bills and opted for 'e-mail' and 'SMS' are saving Rs 24.49 lakh annually through MSEDCL's 'Go-Green' initiative.

Power consumers are given a discount of Rs 10 in Go-Green, thus saving Rs 120 per year in electricity bills. As soon as the electricity bill is generated, it is being sent through the computerized system to the consumers of Go-Green through email and also through SMS. Hence, it has become more possible for consumers to take advantage of prompt payment. The Go-Green initiative is the need of the hour. Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele has appealed to the electricity consumers to take advantage of this initiative and contribute to environmental conservative.

A total of 10,627 consumers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar urban circle, 6,409 consumers in rural circle and 3,376 consumers in Jalna circle have participated in Go-Green.

How to opt for Go-Green

To opt for Go-Green, consumers should register the 15-digit GGN number printed on the electricity bill through MSEDCL's mobile app.

Bills of last 11 months on website

Consumers participating in the Go-Green can save the monthly electricity bill received via email in a soft copy on their computer in case they need printed electricity bills. Along with the current electricity bill along with the last 11 months electricity bills are available in original form on the website. Consumers can download it at any time or print it in original color as per their requirement, officials said.